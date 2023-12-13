BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Announces $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MIY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 37,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,680. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

