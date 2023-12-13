BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Announces $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 16,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,951. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 668.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

