BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MPA)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
MPA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 16,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,234.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,630,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,822,654.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 159,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
