BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

MQT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,341,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 43,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

