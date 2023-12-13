BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 42,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 34.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

