BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,398. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares during the period. 21.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

