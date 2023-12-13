BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $18.50.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

