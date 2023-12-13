Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $117.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.