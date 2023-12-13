Blue Edge Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $168.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $169.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.