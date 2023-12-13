Blue Edge Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Blue Edge Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

