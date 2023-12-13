Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.6% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.