Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter.

ESML opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

