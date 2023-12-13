Blue Edge Capital LLC Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.5% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.90. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $83.08 and a 1 year high of $102.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

