Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

