Blue Edge Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,968 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

