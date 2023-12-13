Blue Edge Capital LLC Sells 384 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $160.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200 day moving average is $147.51. The company has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

