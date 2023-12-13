Blue Edge Capital LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Blue Edge Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,885 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after acquiring an additional 104,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after acquiring an additional 212,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.