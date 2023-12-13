BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) to Issue $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th.

GBT stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.44. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.25. BMTC Group has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$16.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

