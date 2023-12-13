Bokf Na Acquires 709 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $37,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 229,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $451.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.49 and a 200-day moving average of $445.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

