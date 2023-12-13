Bokf Na Buys 76,375 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,652 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,375 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 0.7% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

