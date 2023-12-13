Bokf Na Buys 8,875 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bokf Na grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 397 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $111.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.05. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

