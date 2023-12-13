Bokf Na Has $14.49 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.36. The company has a market capitalization of $162.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.