Bokf Na Has $15.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.