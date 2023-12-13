Bokf Na Has $57.72 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Bokf Na increased its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the period. BOK Financial comprises about 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bokf Na owned 1.08% of BOK Financial worth $57,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,600,000 after purchasing an additional 132,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4,763.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 321.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.37 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.