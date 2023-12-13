Bokf Na Sells 1,460 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bokf Na lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

