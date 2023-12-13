Bokf Na Sells 16,226 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

