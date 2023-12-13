Bokf Na Sells 2,932 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $36,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.