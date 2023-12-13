Bokf Na Sells 4,888 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 367,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 31,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 297.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $125.22 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

