Bokf Na Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.22.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

