Bokf Na Trims Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. AAON makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bokf Na owned about 0.55% of AAON worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,098,000 after acquiring an additional 775,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AAON by 604.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 453,103 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in AAON by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,749,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AAON’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.92, for a total transaction of $328,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,029 shares of company stock worth $6,989,505. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

