Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $46,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $910.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.88. The firm has a market cap of $442.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $540.91 and a 1 year high of $1,079.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

