BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Shares Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 278.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,259 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF comprises 1.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XONE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of XONE stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $49.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,981. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.