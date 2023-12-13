Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.95.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 898,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,942,263. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,273 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,846. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.