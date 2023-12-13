BrainsWay Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Monday, December 11th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

BWAY stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.24.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 40.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

