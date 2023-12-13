Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Raised by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

BMY opened at $50.53 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

