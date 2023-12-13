British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTLCY. BNP Paribas raised shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.50.

British Land stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

