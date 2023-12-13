Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Decreased by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.6% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 10.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,072.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $540.91 and a 52 week high of $1,079.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $910.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $875.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

