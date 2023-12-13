Brokerages Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Target Price at $8.19

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 970.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Stories

