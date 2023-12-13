Brokerages Set Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price at $155.40

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Assurant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

Insider Activity at Assurant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $170.07 on Wednesday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $172.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.