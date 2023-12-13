Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) PT at $59.83

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.33.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

