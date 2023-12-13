Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
