Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target at $29.50

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harpoon Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 309.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.31. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. The business had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.