Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $102.40

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after acquiring an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after purchasing an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $618,145,000 after purchasing an additional 234,495 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,076,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,667,000 after buying an additional 299,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.42%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.