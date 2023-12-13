Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $202.33

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,078 shares of company stock worth $2,957,385. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average is $175.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

