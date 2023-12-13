Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a report released on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Cfra increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

