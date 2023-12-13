Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $77.38 Average PT from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $64,654,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

