Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $8,778,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $1,072,340,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 11.3% in the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 18.5% in the second quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.64. 591,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,805. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

