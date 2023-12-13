Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Buys Shares of 8,965 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 132.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 798,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

