Brown Shipley& Co Ltd Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $624,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,963,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

BKNG traded up $14.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3,416.54. The company had a trading volume of 58,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,143. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,028.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,957.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,417.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,647 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,344. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

