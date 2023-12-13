Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Trading Down 3%

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.87 and last traded at $101.20. Approximately 125,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,354,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

