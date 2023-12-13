Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.0 days.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

