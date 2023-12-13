Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87.
About Bunzl
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.